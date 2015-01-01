|
Citation
|
Hosomi S, Sobue T, Kitamura T, Ogura H, Shimazu T. BMC Emerg. Med. 2022; 22(1): 24.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35144534
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI), both isolated and in combination with extracranial lesions, is a global health problem associated with high mortality. Among various risk factors for poor clinical outcomes, age is the most important independent predictor of mortality in patients with TBI. TBI-related mortality is expected to increase as the society ages. However, in a super-aged society such as Japan, little is known about the trend of TBI-related mortality among older adults. Herein, we assessed the nationwide trend of the incidence and clinical outcomes of geriatric patients with TBI in Japan using the national Japanese Trauma Data Bank (JTDB) registry.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mortality; Traumatic brain injury; Aging