Citation
Kim HW, Choi YJ. BMC Med. Educ. 2022; 22(1): e93.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35144608
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Simulation-based education facilitates a learner-centered experience, which has been found to be effective in improving clinical performance, problem-solving ability, and self-confidence in nursing practice. The objective of this study was to develop and test a psychological first aid simulation-based education program for nurses caring for adolescents exposed to hazardous chemical disasters.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Disaster; Simulation; Hazardous chemicals; Nursing education; Psychological first aid