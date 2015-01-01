Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We provide an overview of the Clubhouse Model and the history and development of Brain Injury Clubhouses. We describe organizational-level characteristics associated with eight Brain Injury Clubhouses to address gaps in the literature and inform future studies or program development.



METHODS: A electronic survey, the Clubhouse Profile Questionnaire (CPQ) was tailored for Brain Injury Clubhouses. The CPQ gathers program-level data that can be used to identify active ingredients of Clubhouses, understand best practices, examine, and evaluate program characteristics. The brain injury version of the CPQ was administered to a sample of eight Clubhouses affiliated with the International Brain Injury Clubhouse Association as part of a project designed to gather data on Clubhouse program characteristics and describe sociodemographic characteristics of people served by Brain Injury Clubhouses.



RESULTS: CPQ data from eight Brain Injury Clubhouses was analyzed. Brain Injury Clubhouse programs in this sample served approximately 17 members per day. There was wide variability in the size, funding and funding mechanisms, and length of operation of Brain Injury Clubhouses in this study.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that Brain Injury Clubhouses offer a wide range of services and supports. Additional research on the impact of Brain Injury Clubhouses is needed.

