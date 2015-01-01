Abstract

Skimboarding is a sport that combines elements from aquatic and terrestrial sports and has gained popularity with increased riskier maneuvers. Spinal cord injuries associated with this sport have rarely been reported. Here we present a case of a previously healthy 44-year-old male with a life-threatening C2/C3 fracture and dislocation after a skimboarding fall. Traumatic facet dislocations in the cervical spine are usually consequent to high-energy transmission injuries, so it is difficult to explain the mechanism of injury in this clinical case. As this sport's practice continues to grow, our purpose is to emphasize that these injuries may occur with irreversible consequences as most of the damage occurs at the time of presentation, so the first step is to alert athletes and the community to prevent them.

