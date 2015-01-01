Abstract

Incident reporting systems are a fundamental component of safety management, however, most systems used in practice are not aligned with contemporary accident causation models. This article presents an analysis of a National Incident Dataset (NID) for adverse incidents occurring in the Australian Led Outdoor Activity (LOA) sector. The aim was to investigate the adverse Injury, Illness, and Psychosocial incidents reported to the NID. In total, 1657 injury, 532 illness, and 146 psychosocial incidents were analysed from 357,691 Program Participation Days. The findings show that the rate of incidents per 1000 program participant days in LOAs was 4.6 for injury, 1.5 for illness and.04 for psychosocial incidents, and incident severity was predominately minor. The analysis of systemic contributory factors demonstrates that incidents in LOA are systemic in nature, with multiple levels of the LOA system identified as contributing to adverse incidents. For example, contributory factors were identified across local government (facilities), schools (communication), parents (communication), LOA management (policies and procedures), people involved in the incidents (mental and physical condition), and the environment (terrain) and equipment (clothing). This study presents an assessment of the current state of safety in the Australian LOA sector and demonstrates the utility of applying systems ergonomics methods in practice.Practitioner Summary: This article presents an analysis of a 1657 Injury, 532 Illness, and 146 Psycho-social incidents occurring in the Australian Led Outdoor Activity (LOA) sector, using a popular systems ergonomics method. The findings demonstrate how decisions and actions from across the system contribute to adverse incidents in LOAs.

Language: en