|
Citation
|
Speranza AM, Farina B, Bossa C, Fortunato A, Maggiora Vergano C, Palmiero L, Quintigliano M, Liotti M. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e769584.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35145451
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Even if the relationship between adverse childhood experiences and intimate partner violence (IPV) has already been established, there are no sufficient studies examining the relationships between these factors and attachment representations, specifically attachment disorganization. Thus, this study aimed to explore, in a sample of women who experienced IPV (a) the presence of interpersonal adversities during childhood, and (b) attachment representations, with a particular focus on disorganization.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
victimization; intimate partner violence; childhood trauma; attachment disorganization; attachment trauma; complex trauma