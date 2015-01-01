Abstract

Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) result in cognitive and behavioral impairment inducing a disability in daily life for the TBI victims, but also for the families in social, professional and emotional domains. Evolution of these consequences has been widely described during the first few months after TBI (up two years after the TBI), but few studies are carried on the becoming of these impairments when TBI subjects are growing old. Evolution seems to be affected by endogenous factors such as gender, age, and ApoE4, and exogenous factors such as social interactions. Some studies suggest that TBI is a risk factor to develop a neurodegenerative disease.

Language: fr