Abstract

From March 13 until May 31, 2020, a complete lockdown in Turkey was planned and implemented by the government of Turkey. The vulnerable population with substance use disorders was affected more than others due to the social isolation measures meant to control the pandemic. This study presents detailed and broad data on drug abuse in suspected cases during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Turkey and compares the frequencies and patterns of drug abuse before and during the pandemic. The samples were screened by liquid chromatography-high resolution mass spectrometry and liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry. Blood and urine samples of suspected users (n = 9669) were analyzed for drugs of abuse during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and compared with their results (n = 8727) obtained just before the COVID-19 pandemic. The use of party drugs, such as MDMA and cocaine, and the classic illicit drug cannabis was significantly decreased and followed the same trend after complete lockdown was over. In contrast, methamphetamine use increased significantly during the lockdown period and continued after the lockdown. Interestingly, the number of tests that were positive for pregabalin as a misused licit drug increased, and this increase continued after the lockdown. The results showed a significant increase in drug abuse cases and changes in drug abuse trends, with an alteration toward more easily obtainable and lower-priced drugs. Using more dangerous and easily available licit and illicit drugs may cause serious health problems.

Language: en