Abstract

Tobacco, alcohol and cannabis are psychoactive substances that is often tried for the first time during adolescence and further continued in later life. Regular tobacco and cannabis use as well as alcohol abuse are associated with serious health consequences. According to the importance of health reporting, this article describes current prevalence of adolescent substance use and the associations between psychoactive substance use and specific social determinants. Representative data for Germany from the 2017/18 Health Behaviour in School-Aged Children (HBSC) study among schoolchildren aged 11, 13 and 15 years are used. The article analyses both, the lifetime and 30-day prevalence of tobacco, alcohol and cannabis use (in the latter case, data were only available for 15-year-olds) among adolescents as well as their experiences of alcohol-related misuse (binge drinking). Tobacco and alcohol are used comparatively rarely by 11- and 13-year-olds. However, the prevalence increases significantly among 15-year-olds. In addition, cannabis use is also quite common among this age group. Schoolchildren who do not attend grammar schools are at greater risk of smoking and those with high family affluence are at a greater risk of alcohol use, this applies particularly to girls. Finally, adolescents with a migration background are less at risk of regular alcohol use or binge drinking, but face an increased risk of cannabis use (girls with one-sided migration background). The results indicate that prevention measures should start early, as the prevalence of substance use is significantly higher among older schoolchildren. Depending on the substance, different risk groups can be identified that require particular consideration when drawing up preventive measures.

