|
Citation
|
Mahmood I, Raza A, Dehghani-Sanij AA. Med. Eng. Phys. 2022; 100: e103720.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35144729
|
Abstract
|
Walking stability evaluation during gait transitional phases (loading and unloading) has been remained indistinct mainly due to methodological limitations and multiple biomechanical signals being used. This study introduces Nyquist and Bode methods using resultant neuromechanical output/input (O/I) responses to evaluate gait transitional stabilities. The centre of pressure and ground reaction force data are recorded experimentally as output and somatosensory input responses by the neuromotor. Six different walking conditions are simulated by wearing an adjustable orthosis using eleven healthy subjects. The rate of change in O/Is are modelled in time and frequency domains applying linear regression and stability margins are quantified applying N&B methods.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Gait; Ankle-foot orthosis; Loading and unloading phases; Model identification; Nyquist and Bode methods; Walking stability; Wearable devices