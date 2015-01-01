Abstract

Sexual violence is a widespread phenomenon, as it has been estimated that about 35.6% of women have experienced some forms of sexual abuse, with variable prevalence estimates worldwide. Sexual violence has remarkable negative consequences on women's health and quality of life, with a specific harmful impact on women's psychological well-being and sexuality. In this narrative review, we provide an overview on the phenomenon of sexual violence against adult women and adolescents, discussing its associated multiple negative consequences with a specific focus on clinical and sexological aspects. ''Women centered care'' and a multidisciplinary approach appear of pivotal importance when working with sexual violence survivors. Woman should be engaged in all the clinical activities as equal partners in the decision-making process, and should be supported by multiple and different professional figures (i.e. gynecologists, psychologists, sexologists, forensic medical doctors, lawyers) working within the framework of a cooperative integrated model.

Language: en