INTRODUCTION: domestic violence affects one in four families and has significant health consequences on sufferers. When it occurs among pregnant women, it can be associated with pregnancy-related complications. There is dearth of data on the association between certain family and clinical factors of pregnant women, and domestic violence in Nigeria. This study was conducted to determine the prevalence and pattern of domestic violence and its association with certain clinical factors and family functioning of pregnant women attending the antenatal clinic at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, North-Central Nigeria.
Domestic violence; anaemia; family functioning; pregnant women