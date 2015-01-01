|
Decker MR, Lyons C, Guan K, Mosenge V, Fouda G, Levitt D, Abelson A, Nunez GT, Njindam IM, Kurani S, Baral S. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35144502
Abstract
Gender-based violence (GBV) is that perpetrated based on sex, gender identity, or perceived adherence to socially defined gender norms. This human rights violation is disproportionately experienced by HIV key populations including female sex workers (FSW), people who inject drugs (PWID), and men who have sex with men (MSM). Consequently, addressing GBV is a global priority in HIV response. There is limited consensus about optimal interventions and little known about effectiveness. Our systematic review followed the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines and was registered in International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews. Peer-reviewed and non-peer-reviewed literature were searched for articles that described a GBV prevention or response intervention specifically for key populations including FSW, PWID, and MSM.
gender-based violence; HIV; systematic review; interventions; key populations