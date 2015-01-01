|
Citation
|
Boumas N, Mougougou A, Ndang Ngou-Milama S, Angue Nguema M, Massandé J. Urol Case Rep 2022; 42: e102010.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35145872
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
We report the clinical case of a 9-year-old boy admitted for open trauma to the penis which occurred 3 hours before his admission by domestic accident. The child pounding vegetables, was awkwardly struck on the penis with a pestle. After conditioning, exploration in the operating room found partial amputation of the glans with complete rupture of the urethra. Washing with trimming and urethral anastomosis on a urinary catheter were performed. Healing was obtained without urethral stenosis. Injuries to the penis in children are not common and their management can be tricky.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Case report; Penile injury; Traumatic amputation