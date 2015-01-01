Abstract

We report the clinical case of a 9-year-old boy admitted for open trauma to the penis which occurred 3 hours before his admission by domestic accident. The child pounding vegetables, was awkwardly struck on the penis with a pestle. After conditioning, exploration in the operating room found partial amputation of the glans with complete rupture of the urethra. Washing with trimming and urethral anastomosis on a urinary catheter were performed. Healing was obtained without urethral stenosis. Injuries to the penis in children are not common and their management can be tricky.

Language: en