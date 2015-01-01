SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Boumas N, Mougougou A, Ndang Ngou-Milama S, Angue Nguema M, Massandé J. Urol Case Rep 2022; 42: e102010.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.eucr.2022.102010

35145872

PMC8818525

We report the clinical case of a 9-year-old boy admitted for open trauma to the penis which occurred 3 hours before his admission by domestic accident. The child pounding vegetables, was awkwardly struck on the penis with a pestle. After conditioning, exploration in the operating room found partial amputation of the glans with complete rupture of the urethra. Washing with trimming and urethral anastomosis on a urinary catheter were performed. Healing was obtained without urethral stenosis. Injuries to the penis in children are not common and their management can be tricky.


Child; Case report; Penile injury; Traumatic amputation

