Echezarraga A, Fernández-González L, Calvete E. J. Res. Pers. 2021; 95: e104155.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jrp.2021.104155

unavailable

From the initial sample of 956 adolescents from the Basque Country (Spain), 790 (Mage = 14.56, 49.4% girls) completed at least two waves including Wave 1 (retention rate: 82.6%), analyzing temperament traits as longitudinal predictors of depression and resilience. Positive affectivity (PA) predicted decreased depression and increased resilience, while negative affectivity (NA) had the opposite effect, and effortful control (EC) predicted reduced depression.

RESULTS indicated that PA protects adolescents who are low in EC against depression. In contrast, high EC levels worsened the damaging effect of NA on depression. Resilience and depression were bidirectionally associated and mediated the effects of temperament traits.

FINDINGS highlight the need to consider the effect of the complex interplays between temperament traits on resilience and depression improvement.


Language: en

Depressive symptom; Effortful control; Extraversion; Neuroticism; Personality; Resilience; Temperament

