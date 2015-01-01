|
Echezarraga A, Fernández-González L, Calvete E. J. Res. Pers. 2021; 95: e104155.
From the initial sample of 956 adolescents from the Basque Country (Spain), 790 (Mage = 14.56, 49.4% girls) completed at least two waves including Wave 1 (retention rate: 82.6%), analyzing temperament traits as longitudinal predictors of depression and resilience. Positive affectivity (PA) predicted decreased depression and increased resilience, while negative affectivity (NA) had the opposite effect, and effortful control (EC) predicted reduced depression.
Depressive symptom; Effortful control; Extraversion; Neuroticism; Personality; Resilience; Temperament