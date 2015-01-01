Abstract

Impulsivity is an ill-defined umbrella term. Therefore, in addition to factor-analytic models, network models that characterize the relative positions of their components can offer novel insights. Here, we investigated the structure of impulsivity in 1000 participants using the Short UPPS-P Impulsive Behavior Scale and a temporal discounting task. Our results revealed an acceptable fit of a five-factor solution of the Short UPPS-P but question the separability of Positive and Negative Urgency. Additionally, Lack of Premeditation showed high closeness centrality and was - like Positive and Negative Urgency - significantly yet weakly related to temporal discounting. It remains to be investigated further to what extent Lack of Premeditation is a common cause or consequence of other impulsivity components.

Language: en