Journal Article

Citation

Rogoza R, Cieciuch J, Strus W. J. Res. Pers. 2022; 96: e104167.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jrp.2021.104167

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A theoretical model of the vulnerable half of the Narcissism Spectrum Model (NSM) - the Vulnerable Isolation and Enmity Concept (VIEC) is presented in this paper. In five studies (total N = 2,383), we show the personality underpinnings of the VIEC in terms of normal and pathological personality and explore the social relations of liking others and being liked. Isolation explains the role of avoidance and social withdrawal, whereas Enmity explains the role of reactive antagonism in vulnerable narcissism. We suggest that vulnerable narcissism is related to internalizing and grandiose narcissism to externalizing pathology. Through the prism of the Circumplex of Personality Metatraits, we argue that the VIEC together with the Narcissistic Admiration and Rivalry Concept (NARC) covers the whole NSM.


Language: en

Keywords

Grandiosity; Metatraits; Narcissism; Social network; Vulnerability

