Davis AC, Farrell AH, Brittain H, Krygsman A, Arnocky S, Vaillancourt T. J. Res. Pers. 2022; 96: e104178.
Few have studied the longitudinal associations between the Dark Triad and bullying in youth and none have examined these relations using analytic techniques that permit separating between- from within-person variability. Random intercept cross-lagged panel modeling was used with three waves of data from a randomly selected sample of 514 Canadian adolescents aged 15-18 to assess the Dark Triad and bullying over time. Controlling for sex and parental education, at the between-person level, random intercepts for Machiavellianism and psychopathy correlated positively with bullying. At the within-person level, moment-to-moment stability was found for narcissism and Machiavellianism. Residual within-time correlations mirrored bivariate associations, indicating that Machiavellianism and psychopathy shared consistent links with bullying. Cross-lagged effects were found for both disposition- and perpetration-driven pathways.
Adolescence; Bullying perpetration; Dark Triad; Longitudinal; Random intercept cross-lagged panel model