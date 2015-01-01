SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Davis AC, Farrell AH, Brittain H, Krygsman A, Arnocky S, Vaillancourt T. J. Res. Pers. 2022; 96: e104178.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jrp.2021.104178

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Few have studied the longitudinal associations between the Dark Triad and bullying in youth and none have examined these relations using analytic techniques that permit separating between- from within-person variability. Random intercept cross-lagged panel modeling was used with three waves of data from a randomly selected sample of 514 Canadian adolescents aged 15-18 to assess the Dark Triad and bullying over time. Controlling for sex and parental education, at the between-person level, random intercepts for Machiavellianism and psychopathy correlated positively with bullying. At the within-person level, moment-to-moment stability was found for narcissism and Machiavellianism. Residual within-time correlations mirrored bivariate associations, indicating that Machiavellianism and psychopathy shared consistent links with bullying. Cross-lagged effects were found for both disposition- and perpetration-driven pathways.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescence; Bullying perpetration; Dark Triad; Longitudinal; Random intercept cross-lagged panel model

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print