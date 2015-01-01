SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brantingham PJ, Yuan B, Herz D. J. Quant. Criminol. 2021; 37(4): 953-977.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10940-020-09479-1

unavailable

Gangs are thought to enhance participation in violence. It is expected then that gang-related violent crimes trigger additional crimes in a contagious manner, above and beyond what is typical for non-gang violent crime.

This paper uses a multivariate self-exciting point process model to estimate the extent of contagious spread of violent crime for both gang-related and non-gang aggravated assaults and homicides in recent data from Los Angeles. The degree of contagious cross-triggering between gang-related and non-gang violent crime is also estimated.

Gang-related violence triggers twice as many offspring events as non-gang violence and there is little or no cross-triggering. Gang-related offspring events are significantly more lethal than non-gang offspring events, but no more lethal than non-contagious background gang crimes.

Contagious spread of gang-related violent crime is different from contagion in non-gang violence. The results support crime prevention policies that target the disruption of gang retaliations.


Language: en
