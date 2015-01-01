SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lu Y, Luo L. J. Quant. Criminol. 2021; 37(4): 1047-1081.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10940-020-09477-3

Previous research in criminology has overlooked that cohort effects on crime should be age-time-specific (Ryder in Am Sociol Rev 30(6):843-861, 1965) and consequently assumed cohort effects to be the same across the life course. The current study addresses these limitations by modeling cohort effects as the differential impacts of social change depending on age groups. With this new operationalization that is closely tied to Ryder's conceptualization, we examine both inter-cohort differences and intra-cohort dynamics in violent crime.


