Abstract

Global maritime piracy became an increasingly important issue amongst crew members, especially since the recent tightening of military budgets after the global financial crisis and the global shortage of ship officers. This paper reports the findings of a survey of the factors that affect the crew members' attitude toward their job, including piracy, as well as the determinants of the success and failure of global maritime piracy, especially the role of crew. First, 198 respondents participated in a crew member survey and agreed that the fear of being captured at sea by pirates could significantly influence their decision to move from working on-board ships to land-side jobs. This indicates the relative effect of maritime piracy on the seafaring career. Second, it was also found that crew action (e.g., raise an alarm) plays a significant role in deterring a ship's relative risk for both robbery and hijacking. Consequently, shipping industry employers should conduct a thorough appraisal of the effect of maritime piracy on recruitment efforts and develop policies to mitigate this effect. Also, shipping industry employers should consider policies to engage crew action to prevent successful robbery and hijacking of maritime vessels.

Language: en