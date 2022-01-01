Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In France, a lockdown was enforced from March 17 to May 11, 2020. It was renewed with different modalities from April 3 to May 3, 2021. Our objective was to compare the epidemiology of hand and wrist trauma injuries during these periods to a control period, with the hypothesis of a decreased incidence of hand and wrist trauma.



METHODS: Patients consulting at a trauma emergency center of a university hospital labeled SOS-Mains were included during lockdowns, and were compared with a control group who consulted during an equivalent period in 2019. We retrospectively collected demographic and clinical data in relation to hand and wrist injuries.



RESULTS: During lockdowns, there was an increase in these injuries relative to the total number of patients (from 16% to 22% and 18%). We found a decrease during the first lockdown in the number of fractures, amputations, burns, infections, injuries secondary to a work accident and isolated wounds but a significantly higher proportion of tendon and vasculonervous injuries in the first lockdown (12% vs. 4%).



CONCLUSIONS: In first lockdown, the incidence of hand and wrist injuries decreased, but there was an increase in tendon and microsurgical injuries. This may be explained by the change in leisure activities. This underlines the importance of preventive measures concerning the risks related to some activities (use of sharp/motorized tools) in this context of health crisis.



Objectifs



En France, un dispositif de confinement a été appliqué du 17 mars au 11 mai 2020. Il a été renouvelé avec de nouvelles modalités, du 3 avril au 3 mai 2021. Notre objectif était de comparer l'épidémiologie des lésions traumatiques de la main et du poignet pendant ces périodes à une période témoin, avec comme hypothèse une incidence des traumatismes de la main et du poignet diminuée.

Méthodes



Les patients consultant aux urgences traumatologiques d'un centre hospitalo-universitaire labellisé SOS Mains ont été inclus pendant les périodes de confinement, et ont été comparés à un groupe témoin ayant consulté pendant une période équivalente en 2019. Nous avons recueilli rétrospectivement les données démographiques et cliniques en rapport avec des lésions de la main et du poignet.

Résultats



Lors des confinements, il existait une augmentation de ces traumatismes par rapport au nombre total de patients (de 16 % à 22 % et 18 %). Nous avons constaté une diminution du nombre de fractures, d'amputations, de brûlures, des infections, des lésions secondaires à un accident de travail et des plaies isolées mais une plus haute proportion des lésions tendineuses et vasculonerveuses lors du premier confinement (12 % vs 4 %).

Conclusions



En période de confinement strict, il a été constaté une augmentation des lésions tendineuses et microchirurgicales, qui peut s'expliquer par la modification des activités de loisirs. Cela souligne l'importance des mesures préventives concernant les risques liés à certaines activités (utilisation d'objets tranchants ou motorisés) dans ce contexte de crise sanitaire.

