|
Citation
|
Workman CD, Sosnoff JJ, Rudroff T. Clin. Biomech. 2022; 93: 105593.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35151108
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Maintaining an upright stance involves a complex interaction of sensory processing and motor outputs to adequately perform this fundamental motor skill. Aging and cannabis use independently disrupt balance performance, but our recent data did not find differences in static balance performance between older cannabis Users and older Non-Users using traditional linear measures (i.e., characteristics of the center of pressure sway). The purpose of this analysis was to determine whether an unbiased entropy measure (sample entropy) can differentiate postural control (standing posture) strategies between older cannabis Users and Non-Users when typical linear measures could not.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cannabis; Balance; Older adults; Nonlinear; SampEn