Abstract

BACKGROUND: A hyper-engaged habit system may be common in alcohol use disorders (AUDs). Regarding drinking patterns, habit may be expressed as higher levels of drinking autoregression, where previous day drinking is correlated with next day drinking. This study utilized dynamic structural equation models (DSEM) with intensive longitudinal data to understand whether alcohol habit relates to drinking autoregression and variable levels of alcohol consumption.



METHODS: Participants were adult drinkers (N = 313) who completed baseline self-report assessments of past 30-day alcohol consumption and alcohol habit. Alcohol habit was measured by the Self Report Habit Index (SRHI). Thirty-day coding of the Timeline Followback assessed total daily drinking and any daily heavy drinking.



RESULTS: The DSEM model for daily drinking found a weak but significant autoregressive data structure. Alcohol habit was related to increased mean drinking but did not strengthen the autoregressive effect of drinks per day. Higher alcohol habit was associated with higher levels of drinks per day person-specific variability. This pattern was replicated with the DSEM model for heavy drinking. Alcohol habit did not impact the autoregressive effect of heavy drinking but was associated with higher levels of heavy drinking.



CONCLUSIONS: While both drinks per day and heavy drinking showed a significant autoregressive structure, evidence of alcohol habit did not strengthen this effect. Alcohol habit did impact drinking variability; higher alcohol habit is associated with greater levels of drinking variability and higher mean drinking. Strategies to regulate drinking variability, including heavier drinking occasions, could target AUD habit.

Language: en