Abstract

This literature review focuses on the underlying pathophysiology of TBI and PTSD symptoms, while also examining the plethora of stem cell treatment options to ameliorate these neuronal and functional changes. As more veterans return suffering from TBI and/or PTSD, it is vital that researchers discover novel therapies to mitigate the detrimental symptoms of both diagnoses. A variety of stem cell treatments have been studied and offer hopeful options for TBI and PTSD recovery.

Language: en