Journal Article

Citation

Monsour M, Ebedes D, Borlongan CV. Exp. Neurol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.expneurol.2022.114009

PMID

35150737

Abstract

This literature review focuses on the underlying pathophysiology of TBI and PTSD symptoms, while also examining the plethora of stem cell treatment options to ameliorate these neuronal and functional changes. As more veterans return suffering from TBI and/or PTSD, it is vital that researchers discover novel therapies to mitigate the detrimental symptoms of both diagnoses. A variety of stem cell treatments have been studied and offer hopeful options for TBI and PTSD recovery.


Language: en

Keywords

Traumatic brain injury; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Neuroinflammation; Stem cells

