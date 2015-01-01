|
Citation
|
Jennings SW, Torres-Hostos LR, Rose RA, Leal RM. Fam. Process 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Family Process Institute, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35149988
|
Abstract
|
Low-income minorities face many complex barriers to building stable and healthy relationships. AVANCE Houston, a non-profit community-based organization in Houston, Texas, developed the Strong Families, Strong Communities (SFSC) program to address such barriers by providing interactive healthy marriage and relationship skills workshops to low-income English- and Spanish-speaking Hispanic and English-speaking African American individuals. Using a randomized control trial (RCT) design with random assignment to the 7-week treatment group (n = 649) or a 12-month wait-list control group (n = 600), we examined the impact of the program on four dimensions of relationship functioning: relationship satisfaction, connectedness, and quality; and conflict resolution, at post-test and then 6 and 12 months later. Using a repeated measure multilevel model with a difference-in-difference impact estimate, we found that all four dimensions of relationship functioning improved with small effect sizes that were larger than those found in previous relationship education programs for low-income individuals (Cohen's d's of 0.18 for relationship satisfaction, 0.24 for connectedness, 0.19 for quality, and 0.20 for conflict resolution).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
family functioning; healthy marriage and responsible fatherhood programs; impact evaluation; low-income minorities; relationship functioning; 低收入少数族裔; 健康婚姻和负责任的为父之道; 功能关系; 家庭功能; 影响评估