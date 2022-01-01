|
Sivakumar A, Bennett K, Rickman M, Thewlis D. Gait Posture 2022; 93: 142-145.
35149244
BACKGROUND: In three-dimensional (3D) gait analysis of individuals requiring a walking frame (walker), acquisition of artefact-free motion and force data is challenging. Without inclusion of handle-reaction forces alongside ground reaction forces, external forces used in musculoskeletal modelling are incomplete. This may increase dynamic inconsistencies between the model and measured motions and forces, thus, uncertainties in estimates of musculoskeletal load. RESEARCH QUESTION: To develop an instrumented walker and evaluate the effects of including handle-reaction forces on residual forces during musculoskeletal modelling.
Language: en
Mobility; Gait; Biomechanics; Instrumented; Walker