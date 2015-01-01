|
Citation
|
Ratiu I, Fissel-Brannick S, Whiting M, Murnion L, Azuma T. J. Commun. Disord. 2022; 96: e106197.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35151226
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Individuals who sustain a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) can suffer from executive function, working memory, and attention deficits, which can impact functional task performance, including reading comprehension. Individuals with mTBI commonly report reading difficulties, but such difficulties have been historically difficult to capture using behavioral measures. The current study examined reading performance in those with and without mTBI using eye-tracking measures, which may be more sensitive to reading impairment in mTBI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traumatic brain injury; executive function; eye movements; memory; reading