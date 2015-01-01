Abstract

Sexual assault advocates provide support to survivors as they navigate medical, legal, housing, and other complex systems. However, social distancing measures enacted in response to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) forced changes to traditional advocacy services. The current study aimed to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic transformed survivors' engagement with sexual assault advocacy services. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 12 sexual assault advocates from a community-based advocacy organization in Detroit. Thematic analysis was employed to uncover emergent themes reflecting COVID-19's impact on survivors' engagement with advocacy services. Three themes were identified: (1) Disruption to advocacy services; (2) difficulty obtaining tangible resources; and (3) desire for COVID-related support, information, and resources. This study highlights the needs of sexual assault survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic and explores how public health emergencies have the potential to exacerbate the needs of this vulnerable population. Implications and future directions for service provision and research are considered.

