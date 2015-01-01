Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Examine the independent association between online solicitation and sex workers' (SWs') occupational health and safety (OHS), particularly violence and work stress.



METHODS: Data were drawn from a cohort of women SWs (N=942, 2010-2019) in Vancouver, Canada. Analyses used descriptive statistics and bivariate and multivariable logistic and linear regression using generalised estimating equations (GEE); explanatory and confounder modelling approaches were used.



RESULTS: 33.9% (n=319) of participants solicited online and 14.1% (n=133) primarily solicited online in the last 6 months in at least one study visit. In multivariable GEE analysis, factors associated with primarily soliciting online included younger age (adjusted OR (AOR) 0.95 per year older, 95% CI 0.93 to 0.97), sexual minority status (AOR 2.57, 95% CI 1.61 to 4.10), gender minority status (AOR 3.09, 95% CI 1.80 to 5.28), higher education (AOR 2.13, 95% CI 1.34 to 3.40), higher sex work income (AOR 1.03 per $100 weekly, 95% CI 1.01 to 1.06), being an im/migrant to Canada (AOR 2.40, 95% CI 1.26 to 4.58) and primarily servicing in informal indoor workspaces (AOR 3.47, 95% CI 2.32 to 5.20). In separate GEE confounder models, primarily soliciting online significantly (1) reduced odds of physical/sexual workplace violence (AOR 0.64, 95% CI 0.39 to 1.06) and (2) reduced work stress (β coefficient -0.93, 95% CI -1.59 to -0.26).



DISCUSSION/CONCLUSIONS: Younger workers, gender/sexual minorities, im/migrants and those in informal indoor spaces had higher odds of soliciting online. Confounder models indicate access to online solicitation methods may support enhanced OHS. Decriminalisation of sex work-including advertising via online platforms-remains necessary to support SWs' OHS.

Language: en