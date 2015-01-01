|
Ammerman BA, Piccirillo ML, O'Loughlin CM, Carter SP, Matarazzo B, May AM. Psychiatry Res. 2022; 309: e114408.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
35150977
Widespread attempts to implement suicide prevention efforts may be hindered by stigma regarding suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs). Despite extensive literature linking general mental health stigma to numerous negative outcomes (i.e., reduced help-seeking), limited research has extended findings to STB-specific stigma. Thus, the present study aimed to examine the association between three types of STB stigma (public, self, and anticipated) and self-disclosure, a specific form of help-seeking for some individuals, among civilians and a population at heightened suicide risk, U.S. veterans. Participants (n = 500) reported a lifetime history of suicidal ideation (n = 253 identified as a U.S. veteran; n = 132 reported being enrolled in Veteran Health Administration [VHA] care) who completed self-report measures about their STB experiences, including stigma and self-disclosure.
Veterans; Suicide risk; Disclosure; Help-seeking; Suicide stigma