Abstract

Widespread attempts to implement suicide prevention efforts may be hindered by stigma regarding suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs). Despite extensive literature linking general mental health stigma to numerous negative outcomes (i.e., reduced help-seeking), limited research has extended findings to STB-specific stigma. Thus, the present study aimed to examine the association between three types of STB stigma (public, self, and anticipated) and self-disclosure, a specific form of help-seeking for some individuals, among civilians and a population at heightened suicide risk, U.S. veterans. Participants (n = 500) reported a lifetime history of suicidal ideation (n = 253 identified as a U.S. veteran; n = 132 reported being enrolled in Veteran Health Administration [VHA] care) who completed self-report measures about their STB experiences, including stigma and self-disclosure.



RESULTS highlighted a significant association between greater self-stigma, as well as greater anticipated stigma, and a reduced likelihood of STB disclosure, among veterans but not civilians. No significant associations as a result of VHA care status were found. Together, findings suggest that individuals' concerns related to STBs and STB disclosure may be grounded in past experiences in the military, and thus highlight the need for prevention efforts that protect against negative consequences related to STB disclosure.

