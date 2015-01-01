|
Citation
|
Miconi D, Levinsson A, Frounfelker RL, Li ZY, Oulhote Y, Rousseau C. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35149881
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Social adversity experiences have increased during the pandemic and are potential risk factors for both depression and support for violent radicalization (VR). However, the cumulative and independent effects of various social adversity experiences on support for VR have yet to be explored. This paper examines the cumulative and independent effects of COVID- and non-COVID-related discrimination, exposure to violence, traditional and cyberbullying victimization on support for VR. In addition, we investigate whether depression mediates the relationship between these forms of social adversity and support for VR.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Young adults; Depression; COVID-19; Bullying victimization; Discrimination; Violent radicalization