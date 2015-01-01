SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Shai O. Soc. Sci. Med. 2022; 296: e114769.

DOI

10.1016/j.socscimed.2022.114769

PMID

35149271

Abstract

This study examines how armed conflict affects individuals' religious behaviors (e.g., praying) and beliefs. The direction of the effect is theoretically not clear: war exposure may strengthen individuals' religiosity. Alternatively, after war exposure, individuals may stop following religion, and decrease their faith in God. To assess the direction of this effect, this study examines individuals' religiosity before and after a war between Israel and a Lebanese terror organization in 2006. Using both longitudinal and cross-section datasets, I find that being exposed to war or residing in war-affected regions increases individuals' religious behaviors and beliefs. These results are more pronounced among lower-educated individuals and among those who were not religious prior to the violence. Exploring possible mechanisms, I show that individuals become more religious as a means for coping with the adverse psychological effects of the war. Placebo tests using the pre-war period and individuals' views unrelated to war exposure strengthen my main findings.


Language: en

Keywords

Armed conflict; Difference-in-differences estimation; Religiosity; War affected region

