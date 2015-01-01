|
Lambert SF, Boyd RC, Ialongo NS. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35150017
OBJECTIVE: Community violence exposure has been identified as a risk factor for Black youth suicide ideation. However, little is known about factors that protect community violence exposed youth against suicide ideation. The current study examined associations between knowledge of family member and peers' community violence exposure and Black youth's subsequent suicidal ideation, and investigated self-worth and social support as protective factors.
suicide ideation; community violence; Black adolescents