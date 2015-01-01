SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Soules MJ. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2022; 45(1): 62-91.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/1057610X.2019.1697024

unavailable

An extensive body of literature examines how the media depicts female suicide bombers. However, there has been little systematic testing of these theories. I test common arguments about how female bombers are portrayed, relative to male bombers. I find mixed support for the notion that information on female bombers relies on gender stereotypes. I find robust evidence that the marital status of female bombers is more likely to be reported on than for their male counterparts, while other characteristics, such as education and occupation, are not. I discuss the incentives media outlets and armed groups have for reinforcing these stereotypes.


Language: en
