Abstract

This systematic review focused on the exploration, description and summary of existing evidence on the psychosocial management of depression in adolescents through resilience and help-seeking behaviours. The "advanced search" tool in "EBSCOHOST", "Emerald insight", "Science Direct", "Sabinet Online" and "Scopus" databases was used to search for the following keywords: "psychosocial or social and psychological management"; "adolescent or teenage depression"; "resilience"; and "help-seeking behaviours". It is one thousand five hundred and fifteen (1515) peer reviewed articles. Following a rigorous process, while adhering to the inclusion and exclusion criteria of the study, six (6) articles were accepted for review. In the course of the search, the following themes emerged: protective factors relevant for managing depression in adolescents; and support system for resilience and help-seeking behaviours. The findings suggest the importance of psychosocial management of depression in adolescents, focusing on resilience and help-seeking behaviours. Emerging forms of psychosocial management, focusing on resilience and help-seeking behaviours include the following: engagement of adolescents in yoga; building self-protective factors; self-determination to cope with adolescents suffering from depression; roles of relatives; and positive behaviours.

Keywords: Adolescents, depression, help-seeking behaviours, psychosocial management, resilience

Language: en