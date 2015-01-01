|
Citation
|
Kwakwa MM, Makhubele JC, Mabasa MA, Baloyi TV, Rabotata NE, Matlakala FK, Mafa P, Masilo DT. Gend. Behav. 2021; 19(1): 17634-17644.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Ife Centre for Psychological Studies/Services)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
For time immemorial, migration has been a male dominated area due to the ideology that men are breadwinners and women are homestead caretakers. In recent times, African women have become part of different forms of migration, including cross-border trade, temporary and circular migration and longer-term settlement migration. The goal of this paper was to explore and describe factors promoting gender-based violence against young women migrants in selected provinces of South Africa. The researchers opted for the qualitative approach within explorative-descriptive research designs. Semi-structured individual interviews were conducted with six female participants using the snowball sampling technique.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Gender-based violence; illegal; Migration; South Africa; young women