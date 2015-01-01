Abstract

This study aimed to establish the factors that influence the proliferation of small arms and light weapons (SALW) in Mamelodi in the Gauteng province of South Africa. Exploratory qualitative research that utilised semi-structured in-depth interviews was adopted, with purposive sampling. Thirty-four participants comprised community police forum members and non-governmental organisations that deal with firearm-related matters, a company that deals in SALW, and local community members. Three themes emerged: (1) noticeable demand for firearms in the community; (2) the community's role in reducing the influx of illegal SALW; and (3) the South African Police Service's lack of response towards the influx of SALW. The study concluded that there was a serious problem of illicit small arms proliferation in Mamelodi, and recommends both the national and local governments to increase law enforcement in terms of illicit firearms and ensure that corrupt officers, who are abetting criminals, are prosecuted.

