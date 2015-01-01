Abstract

Physical abuse has far-reaching consequences that go beyond the physical pain. In the past men have been portrayed as the perpetrators of abuse on women and children. Recent research findings have however shown men as the "new" victims of physical abuse in the hands of their loved ones. Men who admit to suffering physical abuse from their female partners are considered weak and often disbelieved by society. This study was aimed at exploring men's experiences of physical abuse inflicted by their wives. Participants were 10 married men of ages ranging from 32-56 years. This study revealed that feelings of shame, denial, and helplessness were experienced by men who are victimised by their wives. The study concluded that society and helping professionals' perception and treatment of male victims of domestic violence perpetuate men's negative feelings such as shame following the stigma attached to being a male victim of domestic violence.

