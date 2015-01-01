|
Odeku KO. Gend. Behav. 2021; 19(2): 17945-17949.
(Copyright © 2021, Ife Centre for Psychological Studies/Services)
It is generally accepted that Gender-based Violence (GBV) is chronically endemic in SouthAfrica. GBV manifests in various forms but are mostly perpetrated by men against women.Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is one of the forms of GBV which has surged exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic because victims are forced by the government lockdownsand restrictions to stay at home and live with their abusive partners. This paper looks at theIPV surge in South Africa in the era of COVID-19 and interventions and measures beingused to tackle, curb and combat the surge.
Language: en
COVID-19 pandemic; IPV; Lockdown and Restriction; Perpetrators; Telehealthservices