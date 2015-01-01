Abstract

Gender justice amongst women is tempered by the patriarchal doctrine perpetuated by men for decades. The scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa is increasing at an alarming rate. The issues hindering gender justice amongst women in rural communities is perpetuated by superiority complex by men who continuously portray unbecoming and disrespectful behaviour towards women. The scattered view of men by looking at women as being inferior as compared to males is one of the issues hindering progress towards gender justice. The study sought to provide a descriptive assessment of the perceptions of rural women on issues hindering gender justice progress in Collins Chabane Municipality of South Africa. The study considered the use of qualitative approach, descriptive research design, convenient sampling, semi-structured interview schedule for data collection and thematic data analysis. The findings revealed that it is unjust for men impregnate women and deny taking responsibility of taking care of the child or denying fatherhood while he knows he is the father. Also, it is unfair for men to impregnate women and say "I only need a child not the mother" as this hurt women. It was found that it is not reasonable for a man to marry another woman without the consent of the first wife or have extra-marital affairs as it hurts by amounting to infidelity, yet when women have affairs it is viewed seriously to qualify to dissolve the marriage as it is not socially expected for married women. It was found that traditional leaders should establish portfolio committees on gender-based violence to enhance justice amongst women in rural areas. The study concluded that infidelity, untrustworthiness, and irresponsibility in intimate relationships by men influence gender-based violence and amounts to inequality, social ills and gender injustice perpetuated towards women. It was recommended that there is a need for educational awareness to engage men on issues hindering gender justice progress amongst women in rural communities.

