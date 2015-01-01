SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Messing JT, AbiNader M, Bent-Goodley T, Campbell J. Homicide Stud. 2022; 26(1): 91-105.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10887679211048492

Intimate partner homicide (IPH) consists primarily of men killing women in the context of intimate partner violence. Researchers have described and identified risk factors associated with IPH; additional comprehensive data collection is needed to better understand IPH risk and to develop risk-informed prevention. Due to structural racism, available interventions within the criminal legal and social service systems may be eschewed by those--such as Black women--who are at the highest risk. Anti-racist research, practice, and policy are key to reducing IPH. Gender and racial equity, combined with fostering relational health leads, ultimately, down the long road to IPH prevention.


homicide prevention; intimate partner; intimate partner violence; relational health; risk assessment; victim/offender relationship

