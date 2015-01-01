SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Addington LA. Homicide Stud. 2022; 26(1): 106-117.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10887679211046905

Over the past 25 years, homicide researchers have largely ignored older adults. This pattern continues even in light of the ongoing demographic shift associated with the aging baby boomer generation. This article reflects on the current state of the literature and discusses areas in need of attention. Future research needs can be categorized into substantive and methodological issues. The insights gained by exploring these topics can generate nuanced explanations for fatal violence against older adults and support future evidence-based prevention policies.


elderly; methodology; prevention; subtypes; trends; victimization

