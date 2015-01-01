SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Skierkowski-Foster D. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2021; 3(1): 48-65.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s42380-019-00060-4

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The objective of this study is to investigate prevalence and risk factors associated with school and cyberbullying among a sample of middle and high school students in Rhode Island (RI) (N = 22,294), using a social ecological framework. Binomial logistic regression was used to examine the relationship between school bullying victimization and gender, age, sexual orientation, parental engagement, school connectedness, school climate, and neighborhood climate indicators. Multinomial logistic regression was used to examine the relationship between cyberbullying behaviors and the individual and social indicators described above. Overall, results suggest that 29% of RI middle and high school students acknowledged school bullying victimization in the past 12 months, and 11.7% reported being the victim of cyberbullying in the past 3 months. Relevance for an international audience is discussed.


Language: en
