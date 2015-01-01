Abstract

Cyberbullying perpetration among school-aged children could have negative public health implications worldwide. The present study used a routine activity theory framework to conceptualize and investigate potential risk and protective factors for cyberbullying perpetration across countries and World Health Organization (WHO) regions. The study used a 2013-2014 cross-sectional sample of 214,808 school-aged children from 41 countries/WHO regions. The sample came from the Health Behavior in School-aged Children (HBSC) survey. Applying weighted least squares tegression, the study explored whether cyberbullying perpetration was associated with various routine activities across different cultures.



FINDINGS supported predictions suggested by the routine activity theory. Regression models found that family activities were a protective factor buffering the risk of cyberbullying perpetration among school-aged children. In addition, greater involvement with certain peer and solitary activities increased the likelihood of cyberbullying behaviors. The routine activity theory seems to be a viable theoretical framework for understanding risk and protective factors associated with cyberbullying perpetration among a large internationally representative sample. Across many countries, cyberbullying perpetration shares potential risk factors among school-aged children.

