Citation
Paige KJ, Weigard A, Colder CR. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35152465
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Implicit alcohol attitudes are considered important in the etiology of drinking, and theory posits reciprocal associations between them. Research testing reciprocal associations between implicit attitudes (using the Implicit Association Task, IAT) and drinking is limited by a failure to consider multiple processes influencing performance on the IAT and to disaggregate within- and between-person effects. The current study addressed these limitations by using a diffusion model to analyze IAT data and Latent Curve Models with Structured Residuals to test reciprocal associations.
Language: en
Keywords
dual process theory; emerging adulthood; heavy drinking; implicit attitudes; response time measures