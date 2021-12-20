|
Kertesz M, Humphreys C, Fogden L, Scott K, Laslett AM, Tsantefski M. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e291.
35151298
BACKGROUND: The co-occurrence of domestic violence with alcohol and other drugs significantly increases the severity of abuse and violence experienced by family members. Longitudinal studies indicate that substance use is one of few predictors of men's continued use of, or desistance from, violence. Recent developments in men's behaviour change programs have focused on men's attitudes and behaviour towards their children, and the exploration of interventions that address the needs of all family members. However, the research evidence is limited on the most effective elements of men's behaviour change programs in promoting the safety and wellbeing of child and women victim survivors. This study aims to build on the existing evidence by trialling the KODY program which addresses harmful substance use by men who also perpetrate domestic violence; the safety and wellbeing of women and children; the needs of children in their own right, as well as in relationship with their mothers; and the development of an 'all-of-family' service response. The evaluation of these innovations, and the ramifications for policy development to support less fragmented service system responses, provide the rationale for the study.
Parenting; Intervention; Domestic violence; Child welfare; Father; Perpetrator; Quasi-experimental