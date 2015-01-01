Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is well documented by case-control and case-crossover studies that hazardous drinking and the risk of experiencing violence-related injuries are related. The present study investigated this relationship in a cohort of general population survey respondents in Denmark using subsequent hospital admissions for violence.



METHODS: The cohort consisted of participants in the 2011 Danish national survey on alcohol and drugs (N = 5126). Survey responses were used to identify those with hazardous alcohol use. Register data on the cohort's hospital admissions for violence from 2010 through 2018 served as the outcome. The relationship between respondents' hazardous drinking and counts of subsequent hospital admissions was investigated using a Poisson regression model.



RESULTS: After controlling for confounding, respondents with hazardous consumption (Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test Consumption [AUDIT-C] cut off: 5 points) had an increased rate of hospital admissions for violence, with an incidence rate ratio (IRR) of 2.28 (95% CI: 1.16-4.50) compared to respondents without hazardous alcohol use. Each additional AUDIT-C point was associated with a 20% increase in the incidence rate for violence-related admission (IRR=1.20, 95% CI: 1.06-1.37). Furthermore, interaction analyses showed a significant interaction between gender and AUDIT-C score on hospital admissions for violence (IRR=0.69, 95% CI: 0.53-0.90).



CONCLUSIONS: Results provide evidence that hazardous alcohol use is associated with subsequent hospital admissions for violence in the Danish general population and that gender moderates this relationship.

