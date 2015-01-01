Abstract

Substance use and dependence may play an essential role in the risk of reoffending by sex offenders. Research examining the influence of substance use and dependence on the criminal behaviour of psychopathic sex offenders is limited. Alcohol and drug use have been identified as factors which promote criminal behaviour and are suspected to contribute, at least partially, to the probability of reoffending. For instance, previous research showed that elevated scores on the Michigan Alcohol Screening Test (MAST) contribute to the predictability of the Hare Psychopathy Checklist - Revised (PCL-R) on recidivism. The current study retrospectively evaluated a database of incarcerated high-risk offenders registered in the Regional Treatment Center, Sex Offender Treatment Program (RTCSOTP); in order to assess the contribution of self-disclosed histories of alcohol and substance use and dependency have, in concert with measures of psychopathic characteristics, on the predictability of recidivism.



RESULTS of the retrospective data identified PCL-R and DAST (Drug Abuse Screening Test) scores as significant predictors of sexual and violent recidivism of male inmates undergoing treatment in RTCSOTP within 5 years of their release. MAST scores, however, did not significantly contribute to the predictability of sexual and violent recidivism in this population. We conclude, drug use should be considered as an important factor when addressing recidivism in sexual offenders who demonstrate psychopathic characteristics.

Language: en